Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 6,956 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

MTDR stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

