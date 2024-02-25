Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $903,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,911,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.86. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.78 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.