Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

