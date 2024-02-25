Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 30,282 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 688.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Clearfield worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $11,474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $432.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

