CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 189.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

