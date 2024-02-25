CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
Shares of UAN stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
