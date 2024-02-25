CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.16.

CRSP stock opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

