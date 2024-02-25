Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

