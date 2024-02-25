Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after buying an additional 393,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after buying an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

