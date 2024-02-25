Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 5.6%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $8.45. 1,212,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,318,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $640.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

