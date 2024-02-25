Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $19,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.