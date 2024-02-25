Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NMI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

