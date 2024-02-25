Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 402,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

KRG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.