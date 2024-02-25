Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

W stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after buying an additional 297,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 294,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

