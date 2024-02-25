Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.31.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

