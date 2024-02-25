Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $53.87

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.