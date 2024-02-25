Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FAF opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

