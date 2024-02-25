BMO Capital Markets Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$9.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.36.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -423.53%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.