Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYND opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $22.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Earnings History for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

