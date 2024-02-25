Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.70% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $51,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

