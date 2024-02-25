AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $191.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of AVB opened at $175.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.26.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

