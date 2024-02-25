Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSDL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MSDL opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

