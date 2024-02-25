American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $49,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

