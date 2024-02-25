Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.09 on Friday. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

