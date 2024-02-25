Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

