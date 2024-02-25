16,955 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of SJW Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,613,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after buying an additional 136,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,908,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,381,000 after buying an additional 279,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.