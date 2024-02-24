WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 294.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Talkspace worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 744,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on TALK

About Talkspace

(Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.