WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $201,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 206.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

