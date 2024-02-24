WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $198,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,086 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 1.2 %

U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.25.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.