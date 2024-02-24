WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $187,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of MDXG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

