WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 317,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of METC opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $633,036.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,940.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,680,309.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

