WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 16,861 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OSG opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $826,500 in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

