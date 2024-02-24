WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of China Automotive Systems worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.50.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.