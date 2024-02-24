WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Consumer Portfolio Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $74,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

