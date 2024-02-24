WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 19,543 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 152.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 587,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

