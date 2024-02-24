Wells Fargo & Company Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.31.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGT stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Target by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.