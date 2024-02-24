Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 855,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 5,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 932,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

