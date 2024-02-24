Wedbush Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $340.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.

EPAM opened at $301.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $316.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

