Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VNO opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

