VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.61.

VZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

