Tri Pointe Homes’ (TPH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

