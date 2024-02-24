Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

TNL stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after buying an additional 447,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

