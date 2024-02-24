TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

