The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $21.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

