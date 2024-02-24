Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Targa Resources worth $208,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $97.03 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer R. Kneale sold 26,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $2,537,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

