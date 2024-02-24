Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $25.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after buying an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

