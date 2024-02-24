Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $38.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE:TPH opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

