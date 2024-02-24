Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 575,947 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,865.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 491,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 479,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

