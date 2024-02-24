Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after purchasing an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

