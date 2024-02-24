Rathbones Group PLC Invests $218,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Mosaic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 241,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,550,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

