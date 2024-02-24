PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

